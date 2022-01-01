Signing out of account, Standby...
Akash Pugalia
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Global President, Trust & Safety of Teleperformance
Akash Pugalia is the Global President of Trust & Safety at Teleperformance. He focuses on designing and implementing T&S solutions for leading online platforms to make the internet a safe place for everyone.
The Long Road to Addressing Digital Safety in the Metaverse
While we don't yet have the answers as to how to make sure the metaverse is a safe space, by asking the right questions, we will be on the right path as we continue to navigate the digital world.
