Founder- Loyalie

A young Entrepreneur based out of Kolkata, Mr. Akhil Saraf is the CEO & Founder of Loyalie. Saraf comes with a strong background of Tax Consultancy industry and has worked under the strong mentorship of Mr. Pramod Saraf, Mr Arun Saraf and Mr Dilip Damle. Mr. Akhilholds four years of experience as a consultant & has served companies like UCO Bank, Bata India, Britannia Industries, RPG - Sanjeev Goenka group Damodar Valley Corporation and Indian Oil Petronas to name a few.