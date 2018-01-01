Al Moffatt

Al Moffatt

Guest Writer
Founder and President, Moffatt Business Advisory
Al Moffatt is the founder and president of Moffatt Business Advisory in Sacramento, Calif., which specializes in launching disruptive start-ups and expanding growth-stage companies. He is also a mentor and advisor at the
Knoxville Entrepreneur Center in Knoxville, Tenn., and the Sacramento Entrepreneurship Academy. Over the course of his career, Moffatt has been pivotal in building and growing over 130 companies in more than 50 industries -- ranging from start-ups to Fortune 100 organizations.
 

5 Steps to Becoming an 'Olympic' Entrepreneur
Champion swimmer Kate Ziegler, who's spent over half her life "pushing water aside," exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit to compete, and win.
8 min read
