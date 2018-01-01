Alan J. Murray

President and CEO of CareConnect Insurance Company, Inc.

Alan J. Murray is president and CEO of CareConnect Insurance Company, Inc., the insurance company created and owned by the New York-based Northwell Health, a $11 billion healthcare network with 21 hospitals and more than 550 outpatient physician practices.

What This CEO Learned by Working in His Company's Call Center
What This CEO Learned by Working in His Company's Call Center

Nothing has taught me more about running a company than simply picking up the phone and listening to my customers.
How Can You Tell If That 'Commitment to Fostering an Entrepreneurial Culture' Is for Real?
How Can You Tell If That 'Commitment to Fostering an Entrepreneurial Culture' Is for Real?

The corporate world loves entrepreneurialism in word but not always in deed. Answer these five questions to determine what sort of company you're working for.
