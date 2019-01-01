My Queue

Alborz Toofani

Alborz Toofani

Founder of Snappcard
Alborz Toofani is the founder of SnappCard. A dedicated entrepreneur with a passion of starting projects in the online as well as the offline space, Toofani was born and raised in Germany, and that is where he started his entrepreneurial journey at an early age. He founded a real-estate business before moving to Dubai to start SnappCard, a consumer engagement and customer loyalty platform. He has now moved to Lisbon, and is coaching entrepreneurs as well as exploring his next big thing. His passions are entrepreneurship, human connection, growth, and communities.

Getting Off The Hamster Wheel: There's More To Life Than Just Being An Entrepreneur
Getting Off The Hamster Wheel: There's More To Life Than Just Being An Entrepreneur

Enjoy life. All of life. The daily hustle, but also the downtime. The entrepreneur in you, but also every other part of you.
