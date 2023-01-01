Alex Bogins
Latest
How Global Businesses Can Ensure Quality Support for Customers Across Different Time Zones
The article provides a proven method to organise the support team work for global business, so that no one's health is harmed.
5 Ways to Build Remote Leadership Skills
Post-pandemic leadership requires trust, work on your soft skills and mixes a collection of distinct leadership styles.
5 formas de desarrollar habilidades de liderazgo remoto
El liderazgo pospandémico requiere confianza, trabajar en sus habilidades sociales y combinar una colección de estilos de liderazgo distintos.
5 Things To Consider When Launching a Startup in a Highly Competitive Environment
No matter what niche you are entering, success is possible with the right strategy.
5 cosas a considerar al lanzar una startup en un entorno altamente competitivo
No importa en qué nicho esté ingresando, el éxito es posible con la estrategia correcta.