Alex Bogins

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO at Postoplan

Alex Bozhin is a serial entrepreneur with 15 years of marketing experience. In 2020, he founded Postoplan (CONTENIVE's predecessor), an AI-powered system for marketing automation in social networks that helps create, publish and promote content on social media and messengers.

Growing a Business

How Global Businesses Can Ensure Quality Support for Customers Across Different Time Zones

The article provides a proven method to organise the support team work for global business, so that no one's health is harmed.

Leadership

5 Ways to Build Remote Leadership Skills

Post-pandemic leadership requires trust, work on your soft skills and mixes a collection of distinct leadership styles.

Liderazgo

5 formas de desarrollar habilidades de liderazgo remoto

El liderazgo pospandémico requiere confianza, trabajar en sus habilidades sociales y combinar una colección de estilos de liderazgo distintos.

Starting a Business

5 Things To Consider When Launching a Startup in a Highly Competitive Environment

No matter what niche you are entering, success is possible with the right strategy.

Startups

5 cosas a considerar al lanzar una startup en un entorno altamente competitivo

No importa en qué nicho esté ingresando, el éxito es posible con la estrategia correcta.

