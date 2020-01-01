About Alex Bostanian
Alex Bostanian is an Entrepreneur, Influencer, Philanthropist, and Motivator based in Los Angeles, California. He is the co-founder of several different companies in the field of Entertainment, Real Estate Development, Logistics, Import & Export of automotive goods, and most recently a health and wellness brand that involves the production and sale of premium, all-natural organic CBD products called ShopElyxir.
More From Alex Bostanian
Lifestyle
How to Draw a Work-life Balance and Succeed in Both Fronts
We need to focus on three things that will help us to be a better person as a whole and help us balance our life in all aspects of life