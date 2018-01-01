Alex Jasin is an entrepreneur, content marketing influencer and founder and CEO of Metapress and X3 Digital. Metapress is a fast-growing publication where users can learn new skills, gain inspiration and discover more about what interests them. At X3 Digital, a Google certified digital marketing and design agency, Jasin helps companies grow through paid search, search engine optimization, web development, mobile apps, content marketing, and branding. He also serves as a consultant for Ai Media Group, a prominent digital marketing agency in New York, working with Fortune 500 clients such as Ferrari, Allstate and Wells Fargo.
Project Grow
Why, When You Fail, You Should 'Fail Forward'
So, you've fallen on your face? Consider that you're walking in the footsteps of some 'famous failures,' like Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey and Stephen King.
Blogging Tips
4 Golden Rules to Boost Blog-Post Engagement
The single most important thing to measure for every blog post you publish? How engaging it is to your audience.
Content Marketing
5 Strategies for Creating Epic Content Marketing on a Tight Budget
Even when you know what you're doing, content marketing can be a daunting task. Still, it can and does pay off.
Writing a Book
6 Ways to Write a Bestseller (And Build Your Brand)
Nothing will build your brand quite like a successful book.
Trust Based Marketing
Why Trust Is the New Marketing Currency
If someone sidles up on the street and wants to sell you a "Rolex," you'll likely run. Do the same with digital marketers who similarly fail to secure your trust.