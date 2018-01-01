Alex Katz

Guest Writer
CFO and partner at ff Venture Capital
Alex Katz is the CFO and partner of ff Venture Capital, a New York City-based seed-investment firm.

Often entrepreneurs don't have the core competencies to understand accounting, which could result in a startup failing. Here is how an entrepreneur should approach hiring an accountant or outsourcing her financial tasks to ensure success.
When entrepreneurs just need to bring on temporary employees for short-term projects, what is the best approach -- 1099 or W2?
Sole-proprietorship, partnership, LLC or corporation? All have their advantages – and their drawbacks. Expert Alex Katz breaks down each one for us.
