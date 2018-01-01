Ask the Expert
Determining When You Should Hire a Full-Time Accountant
Often entrepreneurs don't have the core competencies to understand accounting, which could result in a startup failing. Here is how an entrepreneur should approach hiring an accountant or outsourcing her financial tasks to ensure success.
Ask the Expert
The Best Approach to Bringing on Contracted Workers
When entrepreneurs just need to bring on temporary employees for short-term projects, what is the best approach -- 1099 or W2?
Ask the Expert
Determining the Best Legal Structure for Your Business
Sole-proprietorship, partnership, LLC or corporation? All have their advantages – and their drawbacks. Expert Alex Katz breaks down each one for us.