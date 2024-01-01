Alex Sabbag

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Founder of Soul Dive Yoga

Alex Sabbag founded Soul Dive Yoga in 2022—offering classes for all levels, Sabbag’s journey through adversity forms the studio's core. Through a "soul dive," she empowers others to discover profound healing and self-discovery through movement and community.

Latest

Emprendedores

Conquista al Síndrome del Impostor: cómo mejorar tu mentalidad para superar esta epidemia mental

Este artículo explora la naturaleza omnipresente del Síndrome del Impostor, detallando su impacto en aspectos personales y profesionales de la vida.

Living

Imposter Syndrome — How to Upgrade Your Mindset to Outsmart This Mental Epidemic

This article explores the pervasive nature of imposter syndrome, detailing its impact on personal and professional aspects of life.

