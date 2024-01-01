Alex Sabbag
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Founder of Soul Dive Yoga
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Conquista al Síndrome del Impostor: cómo mejorar tu mentalidad para superar esta epidemia mental
Este artículo explora la naturaleza omnipresente del Síndrome del Impostor, detallando su impacto en aspectos personales y profesionales de la vida.
Imposter Syndrome — How to Upgrade Your Mindset to Outsmart This Mental Epidemic
This article explores the pervasive nature of imposter syndrome, detailing its impact on personal and professional aspects of life.