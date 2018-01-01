Alexa Fischer

Alexa Fischer

Guest Writer
Speaker, Confidence Coach and Entrepreneur
Alexa Fischer teaches personal and career development on Udemy. She’s a graduate of the Yale School of Drama, and a business consultant, working with CEOs and employees alike on how to connect with your audience. She’s also appeared in television shows such as Bones and NCIS.

More From Alexa Fischer

5 Ways to Use Eye Contact in a Business Meeting to Get What You Want
Eye contact

5 Ways to Use Eye Contact in a Business Meeting to Get What You Want

Use these tips to elicit the reactions you really want during those critical interviews or meetings where perception is everything.
5 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.