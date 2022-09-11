Alexander Benz
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO & Co-founder of Filler bite and RADAHL
Alexander Benz has over 12 years of experience in user experience design, product development and eCommerce. He has published several books, including a best seller "Winning The Game with UX Design & CRO."
Latest
Health & Wellness
Entrepreneurs Are Struggling With Mental Illness. Here are 5 Ways to Manage Your Mental Health As An Entrepreneur
As an entrepreneur, you are constantly under pressure to perform, meet deadlines and deliver results. And if you are not careful, it can affect your mental health.