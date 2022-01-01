Alexander Dillon

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President of GenCap Management

As co-founder and president at GenCap Management, Alexander Dillon focuses on growing and supporting promising businesses through capital investment and leadership. Dillon seeks out entrepreneurs and leaders looking to grow their businesses and realize their full potential.

https://www.gencapmgt.com/home

Raising Capital

3 Ways to Raise Capital and Take Your Business to the Next Level

Capital funding can provide the lift you need to reach that crucial new phase.

