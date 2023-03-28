5 Things You Need to Know Before Taking Your Business Public

Ready for that next big step? Here are a few strategies to take into consideration when preparing for an IPO.

learn more about Alexander Dillon

By Alexander Dillon

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Most entrepreneurs dream of the day they can take their company public. But it's not a decision that can be rushed into lightly. A well-planned strategy will help you navigate through the lengthy IPO process and ensure your eventual success in going public — and, ultimately, growing financially.

As a capital investor, investment banker and entrepreneur, I know firsthand what it takes to navigate the fluctuating road toward becoming a public company. Here are five high-level strategies every business leader should consider when preparing for an IPO.

Related: To Be IPO Ready, You Need to Prepare for These 5 Potential Pitfalls

Your team matters

Throughout the IPO process, you and your entire team will be under the microscope — so make sure you hold everybody to the highest ethical and legal standards during the review. The public will generally be focused on your management team, so invest in leadership that's impressive and devoted to the company long-term. You'll also need to ensure you have a strong board of directors.

As you prepare for the lengthy IPO process, you'll want to hire attorneys whom you trust and who are prepared to work with you for years to come. If you constantly have to change legal teams or onboard new attorneys constantly, it will slow down or even interfere with your IPO process. Finally, prepare to work with auditors and, even more importantly, underwriters — these consultants are critical for the success of your IPO (more on them below).

Related: 4 Critical Considerations Before Taking Your Company Public

Start acting like a public company before you are one

One of the best pieces of advice I can offer to any company preparing for the IPO process is to start acting like a public company well in advance. This will not only set you on the right foot for when you are, at last, a public company, but it will also make many aspects of the IPO process simpler, as a lot of scrutiny is coming your way.

Make sure your company's organizational structure is firmly in place, from HR to management to cybersecurity. Keep records of everything; if you don't already, start generating monthly and quarterly financial statements. Not only will you have these documents on hand the moment they're needed, but a high standard of operations will impress potential underwriters and investors — it's an effective way to show you're taking this process seriously.

Related: How to Get Your Business IPO Ready

Settle in for the long haul

The IPO process can take years. Every aspect of the process, from putting together your team to assembling underwriters and registering with the SEC, takes months. If you are positive that you want to go public, be prepared for this slow journey — and, even better, figure out how best to utilize the slow periods between the crucial moments.

For instance, you'll want to focus internal efforts on marketing, especially as you wait for your registration to go through. Your team, including your underwriters, should be focused on testing the waters with your soon-to-be-public company. You can hold a "roadshow" with investors, building relationships and answering questions in a similar way to how you will once you're public. This marketing period is crucial to investor relationships, and you'll also want to work closely with your legal team to ensure you're adhering to SEC guidelines.

Related: How to Lead a Post-IPO Company

Trust your underwriters

Your lead underwriter and your underwriting team are of critical importance to your IPO. You want to select a team with ample industry experience that you trust. Their reputation and level of experience will be vital in determining your investors' trust.

When selecting your trading market and pricing your stock, you'll want to lean on your underwriter for guidance. They have the expertise to make an initial offering that will be successful — and while you may judge it differently yourself, you don't want to have your initial offer rejected, so trust your team to make the correct decision and don't micromanage. Underwriters will also be heavily involved in the marketing "roadshow" with investors and many other aspects of the entire IPO process. A strong underwriting team is one of your most invaluable resources.

It's all about timing

As you already know, markets constantly fluctuate, and paying attention to the IPO market as you prepare to go public is crucial. Although it may feel frustrating to hold back once your company has checked every box and is ready to close the IPO process, biding your time for the right moment can make or break your early years as a public company.

If your industry is struggling in the public market or big headlines are dominating the media landscape that could drown out the news of your launch, you'll likely want to hold off for a better time to enter the market. Conversely, there may be a time when the market is perfect, but your company's internal documents or affairs aren't entirely up to speed — so don't risk having your IPO rejected by jumping into the game too early.
Alexander Dillon

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

President of GenCap Management

As co-founder and president at GenCap Management, Alexander Dillon focuses on growing and supporting promising businesses through capital investment and leadership. Alexander seeks out entrepreneurs and leaders looking to grow their businesses and realize their full potential.

Related Topics

Money Growth Strategies Investing IPO Fundraising Finance initial public offering

Editor's Pick

Everyone Wants to Get Close to Their Favorite Artist. Here's the Technology Making It a Reality — But Better.
The Highest-Paid, Highest-Profile People in Every Field Know This Communication Strategy
After Early Rejection From Publishers, This Author Self-Published Her Book and Sold More Than 500,000 Copies. Here's How She Did It.
6 Questions to Ask Before You Begin Your Franchise Search
Having Trouble Speaking Up in Meetings? Try This Strategy.
He Names Brands for Amazon, Meta and Forever 21, and Says This Is the Big Blank Space in the Naming Game

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Leaked Documents Show Twitter Has Been Prioritizing 35 'VIP' Accounts

The list reportedly includes a slew of different public figures.

By Emily Rella

Business News

A Mississippi News Anchor Is Under Fire for Quoting Snoop Dogg

WLBT's Barbara Bassett used the rapper's "fo shizzle" phrase during a live broadcast, causing the station to let her go.

By Jonathan Small

Business News

These Are the Most and Least Affordable Places to Retire in The U.S.

The Northeast and West Coast are the least affordable, while areas in the Mountain State region tend to be ideal for retirees on a budget.

By Madeline Garfinkle

Business Models

How Private Businesses Can Partner With Government Agencies To Facilitate Change

When the private sector partners with government agencies, it can create a powerful incubator for change.

By Under30CEO

By Pooja Kholsa

Business News

Labor Department Fines Dollar General $15.5 Million for Workplace Safety Violations

Since 2017, the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration unit has found 111 instances of safety violations after inspecting more than 270 Dollar General stores.

By Madeline Garfinkle