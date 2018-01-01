Alexandra Wolfe

Punk'd by the Web
He's been an actor, a producer, and a very visible camera pitchman. But for Ashton Kutcher, tech dude is proving to be a harder role.
The Obama Economy
A back-of-the-spreadsheet estimate of just how much the rush to sell-and buy-all things Obama may be injecting into the troubled economy.
Be a Trump!
In the shadow of his famous father, Donald Trump Jr. talks about the global meltdown, why some rich people can't get mortgages, Kazakhstan, and his dad's '80s office.
Chocolate Wars
Warren Buffett gets stirred up; candymakers battle. A proposal to redefine chocolate is roiling the nation's $16.3 billion industry.