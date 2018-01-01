Alice Martin

Alice Martin

Guest Writer
President of shroomsocial
Alice Martin is president of shroomsocial, a leading digital marketing firm specializing in social media services and web development. With a background in marketing, radio and TV, Martin sees her work as an art and a science, bringing the voice of brands alive. Her clients cross the spectrum of verticals food, wine, arts and entertainment, lifestyle and retail.

More From Alice Martin

5 Ways to Help Build Your Integrity
Ethics

5 Ways to Help Build Your Integrity

Setting up a lifestyle of authenticity can affect everything on your horizon -- in your personal sphere as well as your family and business obligations.
4 min read
Clear Your Mind, Be the Brand and Take the Social-Media Spotlight
Social Media Marketing

Clear Your Mind, Be the Brand and Take the Social-Media Spotlight

When you're preparing a social-media strategy for a company, think of yourself as an actor about to get on stage.
4 min read
Twitter Basics From a Marketer With More Than 200K Followers
Twitter

Twitter Basics From a Marketer With More Than 200K Followers

Here's how to get started on the microblogging platform and what you should and should not do.
3 min read
The 7 Musts of Customer Service on Social Media
Social Media

The 7 Musts of Customer Service on Social Media

In this new paradigm between brands and consumers, use social tools to form deeper connections.
4 min read
