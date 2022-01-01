Signing out of account, Standby...
Alina Trigubenko
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Profi
Alina Trigubenko is the founder and CEO of Profi and loves enabling changemakers to scale and maximize their impact with the help of our all-in-one operating platform for professional service providers (coaches, trainers, therapists, consultants).
Follow Alina Trigubenko on Social
Latest
3 Steps to Becoming an Independent Professional Services Provider
There's no better time than the present to chart your course as an independent professional services pro. And to help get you started, here are the first three steps you should take.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Tom Walker
President & CEO of Rev1 Ventures
-
Scott Miker
Author, Speaker, Business Operations Professional
-
Liviu Tanase
Founder & CEO of ZeroBounce
-
Xavier PRETERIT
Coach and expert in high performance real estate investment
-
Yvan Byeajee
Professional Trader, Trading Psychology Educator
-
Kalon Gutierrez
Consultant, Advisor & Entrepreneur
-
-
Nicholas Leighton
Best-selling author, speaker & business owner executive coach