Alina Trigubenko

Alina Trigubenko

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Founder & CEO of Profi

Alina Trigubenko is the founder and CEO of Profi and loves enabling changemakers to scale and maximize their impact with the help of our all-in-one operating platform for professional service providers (coaches, trainers, therapists, consultants).

https://www.profi.io

Follow Alina Trigubenko on Social

Latest

Starting a Business

3 Steps to Becoming an Independent Professional Services Provider

There's no better time than the present to chart your course as an independent professional services pro. And to help get you started, here are the first three steps you should take.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like