Allie Decker

Failure
8 Entrepreneurs Reveal How They Discern Reflection From Regret
There's a time and place for both an emotional and a logical assessment each time you stumble.
Marketing Strategy
Here's How I Took My Business From Paper to Profitable With Minimal Marketing Spend
Many small businesses with tight budgets believe that marketing spend should be the first to go. That doesn't have to be true.
Motivation
6 Times I Wished I Hadn't Quit My Corporate Job -- and What I Did About It
It's okay to acknowledge that you're feeling uncertain or scared.