Allie Decker

Guest Writer
Freelance Writer
Allie Decker is a freelance writer equipped with a shiny corporate background, a knack for content and social media storytelling, and a passion for big ideas and small business. Her current passions and niche topics include small business growth, career development, personal wellness and general life peaks and valleys. She writes at alliedecker.com.

More From Allie Decker

8 Entrepreneurs Reveal How They Discern Reflection From Regret
Failure

There's a time and place for both an emotional and a logical assessment each time you stumble.
10 min read
Here's How I Took My Business From Paper to Profitable With Minimal Marketing Spend
Marketing Strategy

Many small businesses with tight budgets believe that marketing spend should be the first to go. That doesn't have to be true.
6 min read
6 Times I Wished I Hadn't Quit My Corporate Job -- and What I Did About It
Motivation

It's okay to acknowledge that you're feeling uncertain or scared.
5 min read
