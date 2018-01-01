Allison Engel

Allison Engel

Guest Writer
Head of Global Marketing and Operations for Dell for Entrepreneurs

Allison Conkright Engel leads global marketing and operations for Dell for Entrepreneurs. Prior to Dell, Allison worked for various startups, where she led their Southwest expansion efforts. She has more than 15 years of experience in media and marketing and has worked for several iconic brands. 

More From Allison Engel

More Than Money: 4 Tips to Find the Right Investor for Your Startup
Investors

More Than Money: 4 Tips to Find the Right Investor for Your Startup

Your ideal investor won't be just a walking bank account.
4 min read
Stop Multitasking! 3 Tips to Help You Focus on the Big Picture.
Multitasking

Stop Multitasking! 3 Tips to Help You Focus on the Big Picture.

Outsourcing expertise is money well spent when it gets you to concentrate on the things a founder should.
4 min read
Are You an Entrepreneur? 4 Questions Will Help You Find Out.
Entrepreneurship Characteristics

Are You an Entrepreneur? 4 Questions Will Help You Find Out.

These criteria separate entrepreneurs from small-business owners, and yes, there is a difference.
3 min read
4 Ways to Tweak Your Marketing Message for Enterprise Clients
Marketing Strategies

4 Ways to Tweak Your Marketing Message for Enterprise Clients

Tailor your communications to larger companies to land these career-defining deals.
4 min read
6 Key Questions You Need to Answer Before Pitching an Enterprise Client
Enterprise Tech

6 Key Questions You Need to Answer Before Pitching an Enterprise Client

The payoff for landing a large company as a customer is huge, but a lack of preparation can seriously jeopardize future opportunities.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.