Allison Gage

Guest Writer
COO and CFO of The Big Know
Allison is currently COO and CFO of The Big Know, where she oversees operations and finance, while working closely with the team on business development. Previously, Allison served as President of Sophia Learning, a first of-its-kind social learning platform focused on helping students find more affordable ways to get to and through college. Prior to joining Sophia, Allison was Executive Vice President with Living Independently Group, a venture­backed health care startup that launched the aging services industry’s first smart, sensor­based health monitoring system.

In 2005, she was recognized by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal as one of “25 Women Change Makers”, a recognition given to women who have influenced catalytic changes in their industry, company, and/or community. Previously, Allison was a venture capitalist with Coral Ventures and LFE Capital, and a management consultant with Mercer Management Consulting. She received her M.B.A. from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated magna cum laude with a B.A. from UCLA.

Startups Are the Best Place for Women in Business
Women in Business

Startups Are the Best Place for Women in Business

The hyper-speed, collaborative nature of the startup environment means that all hands must be on deck.
5 min read
