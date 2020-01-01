About Allison Galer
Allison Galer is the founder and president of Disrupt The Game, a WNBA and broadcast agency she launched at 22, which represents clients including Lisa Leslie, Chiney Ogwumike, Liz Cambage and Chelsea Gray. She is also an attorney and member of the California State Bar.
I Rep Star Women's Professional Athletes. Here Are the 3 Most Important Traits to Treating Agenting Like Entrepreneurship.
If you can connect the dots for your clients, listen and make big asks, you can find success as an agent and as an entrepreneur.