Guest Writer

Head of Product and Co-founder of SevenRooms

Allison Page is the head of product and co-founder of SevenRooms , where she spearheads product and design across all departments. Prior to founding SevenRooms, Page was an associate at Hodes Weill & Associates. She started her career at Credit Suisse within the real estate, finance and securitization group. She received her B.S. in finance and real estate from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.