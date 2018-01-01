Almitra Karnik

Almitra Karnik

Contributor
Head of Marketing & Global Growth, CleverTap

Almitra Karnik is the Head of Marketing & Global Growth. Almitra oversees the growth across CleverTap’s global markets, actively managing brand strategy, digital, content and partner marketing along with public and analyst relations efforts.  Almitra is a prominent member of the Silicon Valley startup community, having led product marketing at Twilio, and most recently building out Splunk’s global brand recognition. She brings experience in cross-market growth development, having also served as marketing manager for Fortune 500 companies like Cisco Systems and EMC Corporation.


 

More From Almitra Karnik

How Brands Can Measure and Improve Mobile Marketing Success
Mobile Marketing

How Brands Can Measure and Improve Mobile Marketing Success

Things to keep in mind while creating a marketing strategy for your mobile brand
5 min read
The Art of Developing an Effective Mobile Marketing Strategy
Mobile Marketing

The Art of Developing an Effective Mobile Marketing Strategy

Starting the process with a sound mobile marketing strategy will set you up for success
5 min read
The Art of Developing an Effective Mobile Strategy
Mobile Marketing

The Art of Developing an Effective Mobile Strategy

Here's why not having a proper marketing strategy will not let your business grow
5 min read
