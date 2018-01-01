Guest Writer

Managing Director, CyberPlat India

Alok Jha has over two decades of experience across different industry verticals including pharma, furniture, advertising, Loyalty, ecommerce, payments and apparels. Jha began his career in the pharmaceutical industry as a management trainee in Midas Care, a Lupin Group Company and went on to handling larger portfolios in leadership position in several other companies like Suvidhaa, Mudra Communications and Forbes & Co.

Apart from leading CyberPlat, Jha mentor’s startups and is also an angel investor with a deep understanding of consumer and service businesses.