Amad Ebrahimi

Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Merchant Maverick
Amad Ebrahimi is an entrepreneur, business owner and founder of Merchant Maverick, a partner referral site which has helped over 1 million businesses make better decisions since 2009.

Fast Funds for Businesses During the Holidays
business credit cards

You know those "fast approval" credit cards? Don't hold your breath; they're not all that fast.
5 min read
5 Ways to Limit the Damage to Your Business From Trump's Tariffs
Tariffs

Perhaps nowhere will the impact of the Trump's tariffs hit harder than on U.S. small businesses.
4 min read
To Keep Up as an Ecommerce Business, Recognize That It May Be Time to Expand
Ecommerce

A new survey of ecommerce professionals shows the industry is bullish.
4 min read
Never Worry About Cash Flow Again by Using These 5 Strategies
Cash-Flow Management

Negative cash flow is a sure sign your business is struggling.
5 min read
The Best Business Loans and Financing Options for Freelancers
Freelancers

Getting funding can be harder for freelancers, but there are options.
6 min read
