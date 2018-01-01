Ami Kassar

Startup Funding
When to Use the Term Debt vs. Revolving Debt
Knowing the difference can save you and your business big-time.
Loans
How to Use Your Business to Finance Growing Your Business
Borrowing against business assets are one way for small businesses to get the money they need to be bigger businesses.
Debt
3 Reasons to Regularly Check in on Your Business Debt
If your credit score has improved, congratulations! Chances are good for a new, lower monthly debt payment.
How Much Money Do You Really Need to Borrow?
Before getting too deep into the process of a huge business loan, ask yourself these three tough questions.
Starting A Business? You Need These 3 Basics.
Every entrepreneur should have these fundamentals in place before launching a full-blown business.
Applying for a Short Term Business Loan Online? These 4 Steps Can Protect Your Startup.
Be informed and know for sure if signing with an unregulated lender is the right option for you.
How to Cure Entrepreneurial Brain Freeze
Start thinking more clearly and realistically about growing your small business.
Choosing a Lender? Watch Out for These Costly Traps.
Eager entrepreneurs in search of startup capital should be especially wary of unnecessary services during the small-business loan process.
Need a Bank Loan for Your Small Business? Timing Can Make or Break Your Chances
The truth is it's easier to secure a loan or a line of credit when you don't need one.
Time for a Bank Loan? What Lenders Are Looking For in Small-Business Owners.
A lending expert offers tips on how small-business owners can become bankable.