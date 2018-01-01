Amir Farha

Guest Writer
Co-founder & Managing Partner, BECO Capital
Amir Farha is an entrepreneur, angel investor, startup advisor, and mentor. He has looked at early stage businesses from every angle, starting with a Swedish corporate VC firm based in London, followed by a stint at what was then the first seed capital fund in the MENA region, the Arab Business Angel Network (part of Dubai International Capital), before becoming an entrepreneur himself. Farha has invested in and confounded a number of local businesses, including Toolman, a property maintenance businesses; Purple PR, a boutique PR company which he successfully exited in 2012; and Tandem Partners, a startup and small business advisory firm in which he pled over 80 companies plan and grow their businesses. Farha is a co-founder of BECO Capital, and he currently sits on the board of two portfolio companies.

More From Amir Farha

The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment?
Money

The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment?

BECO Capital co-founder Amir Farha on whether events presence are considered when funding startups.
2 min read
The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?
Startups

The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?

Amir Farha, co-founder, BECO Capital, offers insight on whether the app marketplace ecosystem is still worth the investment.
2 min read
Thank You For Calling: The Benefits Of SMEs In The MENA Region Adopting Call Centers
Customer Service

Thank You For Calling: The Benefits Of SMEs In The MENA Region Adopting Call Centers

Customer service is an area that is tremendously neglected by most startups in the region today, yet it is a vital component of building a business in an age where people are not ready to shop online and pay through credit/debit cards.
5 min read
Price Points: Six Steps To Valuing A Tech Startup
Venture Capital

Price Points: Six Steps To Valuing A Tech Startup

Here are six key steps that should give entrepreneurs a good idea of how to look at valuing their startup when trying to raise funds.
8 min read
