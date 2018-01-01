Money
The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment?
BECO Capital co-founder Amir Farha on whether events presence are considered when funding startups.
Startups
The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?
Amir Farha, co-founder, BECO Capital, offers insight on whether the app marketplace ecosystem is still worth the investment.
Customer Service
Thank You For Calling: The Benefits Of SMEs In The MENA Region Adopting Call Centers
Customer service is an area that is tremendously neglected by most startups in the region today, yet it is a vital component of building a business in an age where people are not ready to shop online and pay through credit/debit cards.
Venture Capital
Price Points: Six Steps To Valuing A Tech Startup
Here are six key steps that should give entrepreneurs a good idea of how to look at valuing their startup when trying to raise funds.