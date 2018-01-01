Amir Zonozi

Amir is the Chief Strategy Officer at Zoomph, the leading influencer engagement platform for social media monitoring, analytics, and visualizations. As the resident #socialmediageek supporting brands like Mary Kay and the Washington Capitals, Amir’s focus is to improve the way businesses connect to people through social innovation.
Super Bowl Ads
Social Media Is the Super Bowl Ad Every Brand Can Afford
A commercial during the big game this Sunday is far out of reach for most but a social media strategy will keep you in play, on your budget.
Social Media Marketing
4 Festive Tips for Holiday Social-Media Marketing
It's that special time of year, when consumers are spending and more distracted than usual. Decorate your marketing accordingly.
Social Media
5 Tips for Getting Your Event Audience Buzzing on Social Media
The people most likely to send your event go viral are right there in front of you to be encouraged.