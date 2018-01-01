Amlan Bhattacharjya

Guest Writer

Founder & CEO, Brandeyes and MB

Amlan has 22 years of marketing, strategy, product management and consulting experience as an entrepreneur and with organizations such as Arthur Andersen. He founded Brandeyes in 2008 with a clear goal to deliver to the Indian consumers the latest trends in consumer electronics and become a leading digital lifestyle distribution company in India. Amlan is also the founder of MB, a successful business process outsourcing company with operations in the USA and India. From 2000 to 2004, Amlan was the Chief Operating Officer of Netwala Technologies India Ltd. Amlan began his professional career with Arthur Andersen where he spent in excess of seven years in the areas of process consulting, risk management and governance covering a cross section of industries.