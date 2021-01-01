Amnah Ajmal
Executive Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard (MEA)
Amnah Ajmal is the Executive Vice President, Market Development, Middle East and Africa for Mastercard.
Latest
Digital Transformation Means Little Without Leadership
As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of an evolving pandemic, digital transformation presents organizations with a historic need for resilient leadership that can turn ideas into action and lead people to a better future with empathy.
