Amnah Ajmal

Amnah Ajmal


Executive Vice President, Market Development, Mastercard (MEA)

Amnah Ajmal is the Executive Vice President, Market Development, Middle East and Africa for Mastercard

Follow Amnah Ajmal on Social

LinkedIn

Latest

Leadership

Digital Transformation Means Little Without Leadership

As the world continues to grapple with the challenges of an evolving pandemic, digital transformation presents organizations with a historic need for resilient leadership that can turn ideas into action and lead people to a better future with empathy.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like