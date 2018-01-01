Devesh Mistry & Amol Kadam

Guest Writer

Co-founders, RBBi

Devesh Mistry and Amol Kadam are the founders of RBBi, the region’s first, specialized User Experience (UX), User Interface (UI) and digital performance marketing agency, operating in Dubai since 2011.

Coming from a strong creative & usability background spanning more than 16 years, Amol has conceptualized, designed and managed the production of several digital projects for a global range of clients from banking, hospitality, travel, real-estate and more. Amol’s areas of expertise include user experience, usability, online branding and strategy, information architecture, interaction design, online and offline interactive media, digital media. Among other strategic tasks within the agency, his role involves creating Usability and UX road-map strategies for interaction media.

Devesh comes from a strategic & technical background. With over 15 years of industry experience, Devesh understands the business of digital advertising, social, marketing, branding, and takes a creative, strategic and people-centric view of how to connect end-users and brands. He has a creative technological approach, fuelled by his curiosity to address & solve business goals, always keeping users’ needs as a priority.

Amol is the holder of a master’s qualification in HCI. He is also a certified usability professional and a registered member of Usability Professionals Association Worldwide.

Academically, Devesh has a Bachelor’s degree in pure science– physics. He is a Microsoft Certified Professional and a certified member of User Experience Professionals Association.