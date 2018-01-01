Amol Sarva and Jenny Fielding

Guest Writer
Co-founder, Knotel; Managing Director, Techstars

Amol Sarva is CEO and co-founder of Knotel, which provides companies with made-to-measure headquarters as a service.. He has also co-founded the startups Virgin Mobile USA, Peek, Halo Neuroscience, Knotable, and built the New York building East of East. He studied cognitive science for his Ph.D. at Stanford and holds an undergraduate degree from Columbia, where he also teaches. 

Jenny Fielding is a managing trector at Techstars, where she invests in early stage technology startups. Prior to Techstars, Fielding headed Corporate Venture and Digital Innovation at BBC Worldwide where she made strategic investments and led business development deals. She has also started several tech enabled companies, notably Switch-Mobile, a mobile VoIP company that was acquired in 2009. She began her career as a lawyer and spent time in banking at JP Morgan.

