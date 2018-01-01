Amy Osmond Cook

Amy Osmond Cook

Guest Writer
VP, Marketing & Creative Services, Simplus; Founder, Osmond Marketing
Amy Osmond Cook, Ph.D., is the VP of marketing at Simplus, director of Simplus Creative Services, and founder of Osmond Marketing. She enjoys reading business books, playing the violin and trying new restaurants with her husband and five children. Follow her at @amyocook.

More From Amy Osmond Cook

Dreamforce 2018: Connectivity, Sustainability, Values
Salesforce

Dreamforce 2018: Connectivity, Sustainability, Values

Marc Benioff's keynote speech announced forthcoming products, sustainability initiatives, and a commitment to social responsibility
4 min read
Everything You Need to Know About Dreamforce 2018
Networking

Everything You Need to Know About Dreamforce 2018

More than 200,000 people are expected to attend Salesforce's tech conference this year.
4 min read
Diverse Teams Drive Innovation in Ways Homogeneous Teams Just Can't
Workplace Diversity

Diverse Teams Drive Innovation in Ways Homogeneous Teams Just Can't

Ideas that go nowhere are much less of a problem than the ideas nobody on your team has the background to think of in the first place.
4 min read
If You Can't Leave Work to Tour With Coldplay, Consider These Other Options to Battle Stress
Stress Management

If You Can't Leave Work to Tour With Coldplay, Consider These Other Options to Battle Stress

Greet stress with a strong defense. Find a mentor. And eliminate stress points with your staff.
6 min read
5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World
Drones

5 Ways Drones Are Changing the World

Hint: It's saving lives.
5 min read
Thinking of Moving Your Company? Think Fly-Over States.
Relocation

Thinking of Moving Your Company? Think Fly-Over States.

There is huge opportunity plus a lot of very nice, energetic people between the coasts.
4 min read
3 Marketing Trends for 2018 That Will Make Life Very Grim for Marketeers Locked In the Status Quo
News and Trends

3 Marketing Trends for 2018 That Will Make Life Very Grim for Marketeers Locked In the Status Quo

Consumer privacy, AI and optimized customer experiences are beginning to revolutionize marketing. If you're already behind, it will be very hard to catch up.
5 min read
'Flip or Flop' Stars Explain Why Their Business is Even Better After Divorce -- and Yours Can Be Too
Entrepreneurs

'Flip or Flop' Stars Explain Why Their Business is Even Better After Divorce -- and Yours Can Be Too

Many couples wouldn't or couldn't -- many couples shouldn't -- but this inspiring star team has moved forward despite their separate lives.
7 min read
4 Ways to Nurture the Entrepreneurial Spirit at Your Company
Entrepreneurs

4 Ways to Nurture the Entrepreneurial Spirit at Your Company

Entrepreneur is a mindset, not a job title.
5 min read
3 Lessons You Will Probably Have to Learn the Hard Way Before You Succeed
Entrepreneurship

3 Lessons You Will Probably Have to Learn the Hard Way Before You Succeed

You can have 12 mentors and read a thousand books but there is rarely a painless path to success.
6 min read
How to Make Your Tech Platform Better Than the Competition and Dramatically Increase Your Revenue
Technology

How to Make Your Tech Platform Better Than the Competition and Dramatically Increase Your Revenue

Why a trillion-dollar global industry obsesses over milliseconds.
5 min read
6 Ways to Make Your Business More Efficient
Efficiency

6 Ways to Make Your Business More Efficient

Fixing what's not working gets you further than tinkering pointlessly with what it.
8 min read
6 Keys to Increasing Your Revenue in a Declining Market
Marketing

6 Keys to Increasing Your Revenue in a Declining Market

King's Hawaiian isn't the cheapest bread, but it's crazy popular. There's a lesson in there for you.
6 min read
The Perils of Whistleblowing: My Interview With Edward Snowden
whistleblowing

The Perils of Whistleblowing: My Interview With Edward Snowden

Revealing wrongdoing by the powerful requires absolute moral conviction with fearless disregard for consequences.
6 min read
Why Warren Buffet Might be Wrong About Retail
Warren Buffett

Why Warren Buffet Might be Wrong About Retail

Developers are bringing people back to brick-and-mortar shops by giving them something real: a memorable experience as part of a community.
7 min read
