Amy Rauch Neilson

Find a Niche . . . Create a Business
Entrepreneurs

Find a Niche . . . Create a Business

These teens prove that there are still good business ideas out there.
5 min read
Creating a Company Culture

Creating a Company Culture

How to make your own core values the core of your business
3 min read
How to Handle the Unexpected

How to Handle the Unexpected

How you deal with crises--big and small--decides how successful your business will be. Are you up to the challenges?
4 min read
You Can't Do It All

You Can't Do It All

And if you try, your company will suffer the consequences. Here's why delegating responsibility is a must.
3 min read
How Do You Rate as a Manager?

How Do You Rate as a Manager?

Take this simple quiz and find out.
4 min read
Start Planning Now for a Summer Business

Start Planning Now for a Summer Business

If starting a summer business on the side is in your plans, don't wait until the last minute to plan for it.
5 min read
Flying Solo and Loving It

Flying Solo and Loving It

Want to start a business by yourself? Then check out these businesses for one.
4 min read
6 Easy Steps to a Winning Press Release

6 Easy Steps to a Winning Press Release

Writing a good release doesn't have to be a mystery. Here's how to make it stand out and get yourself some free publicity.
6 min read
Permission, Please

Permission, Please

You might be your own boss, but you still have to answer to a higher power: the licenses and permits you need to make your business legal.
5 min read
Should You Go It Alone?

Should You Go It Alone?

The pros and cons of the sole proprietorship and other legal structures
5 min read
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

You do. Here are some simple, cash-wise strategies to help you turn your dream into a reality.
6 min read
If Your First Business Doesn't Succeed . . .

If Your First Business Doesn't Succeed . . .

Then it's time to try, try again. Here's how to start over when your biz fails.
4 min read
What Do Your Customers Think?

What Do Your Customers Think?

Take a survey and find out.
5 min read
Is Gender an Issue in Your Business?

Is Gender an Issue in Your Business?

It might be. But advocating for your business is still the bottom line.
5 min read
5 Steps to a Great Grand Opening

5 Steps to a Great Grand Opening

Give your start-up that extra <i>oomph!</i> by throwing a shindig.
5 min read
