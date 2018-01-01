Amy Rauch Neilson

Entrepreneurs
Find a Niche . . . Create a Business
These teens prove that there are still good business ideas out there.
Creating a Company Culture
How to make your own core values the core of your business
How to Handle the Unexpected
How you deal with crises--big and small--decides how successful your business will be. Are you up to the challenges?
You Can't Do It All
And if you try, your company will suffer the consequences. Here's why delegating responsibility is a must.
How Do You Rate as a Manager?
Take this simple quiz and find out.
Start Planning Now for a Summer Business
If starting a summer business on the side is in your plans, don't wait until the last minute to plan for it.
Flying Solo and Loving It
Want to start a business by yourself? Then check out these businesses for one.
6 Easy Steps to a Winning Press Release
Writing a good release doesn't have to be a mystery. Here's how to make it stand out and get yourself some free publicity.
Permission, Please
You might be your own boss, but you still have to answer to a higher power: the licenses and permits you need to make your business legal.
Should You Go It Alone?
The pros and cons of the sole proprietorship and other legal structures
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
You do. Here are some simple, cash-wise strategies to help you turn your dream into a reality.
If Your First Business Doesn't Succeed . . .
Then it's time to try, try again. Here's how to start over when your biz fails.
What Do Your Customers Think?
Take a survey and find out.
Is Gender an Issue in Your Business?
It might be. But advocating for your business is still the bottom line.
5 Steps to a Great Grand Opening
Give your start-up that extra <i>oomph!</i> by throwing a shindig.