Amy Reinink

How to Start a Food Truck
Starting a Business

How to Start a Food Truck

Eight tips to steer a mobile restaurant business in the right direction.
5 min read
From Survival Mode to Growth
Growth Strategies

From Survival Mode to Growth

Tips for shifting from short-term thinking to developing new revenue streams
6 min read
When to Outsource
Growth Strategies

When to Outsource

5 tips for calculating the cost versus the benefit of contracting key business functions
6 min read
Give 'Em Something to Crave
Growth Strategies

Give 'Em Something to Crave

Strategies for capitalizing on the new 'experience economy'.
5 min read
Take Your Startup Viral
Growth Strategies

Take Your Startup Viral

These entrepreneurs grew their businesses by teaching others the tricks of their trade. You can, too.
6 min read
Entrepreneurship: No Experience Necessary
Starting a Business

Entrepreneurship: No Experience Necessary

6 tips for starting a business with little industry experience or business know-how
6 min read
From Problems to Profits
Starting a Business

From Problems to Profits

For these entrepreneurs, pressing personal needs were the inspiration for thriving startups.
4 min read
Real-Life Lessons From <em>Shark Tank</em>
Starting a Business

Real-Life Lessons From Shark Tank

It may be just a TV show, but entrepreneurs can learn a lot about the perfect pitch by watching.
5 min read
Don't Cut Out the Middleman--Become One
Starting a Business

Don't Cut Out the Middleman--Become One

These entrepreneurs have made it their business to bridge the gap between you and the customer.
5 min read
Simple Luxuries Thrive in Depressed Economy
Starting a Business

Simple Luxuries Thrive in Depressed Economy

Beer, chocolate and video games. People find comfort on a tight budget with these recession-proof products.
5 min read
6 Startup Friendly Industries
Starting a Business

6 Startup Friendly Industries

These businesses are booming despite the gloomy economy.
7 min read
5 Lifelines for Your Startup
Starting a Business

5 Lifelines for Your Startup

These organizations can help you find direction and funding.
4 min read
