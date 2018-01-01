Andrea Murad is a New York-based writer. Having worked on both Wall Street and Main Street, she now pursues her passion for words and covers careers, investing and money.
Sharing Economy
Ready to 'Rent' Out Your Life Via the Sharing Economy?
Here are five questions people commonly ask before diving in.
Travel Tips
Going Away This Summer? Start Planning. Now.
Booking a North American flight at least 57 days in advance will save you 10 percent.
Legal Advice
Mediation, Arbitration or Trial? Information to Make Your Decision With.
You may want to hide that messy divorce you're going through -- here's how.
IPO
Are You That Lucky Employee With an IPO Windfall?
If you are, then don't lose it. Instead, plan wisely. Here are five ways to do that.
Real Estate
11 Things You Need to Know About Real Estate Negotiations
Buying a house becomes a dance between buyer and seller as both push and pull for what they want.
Divorce
How to Keep Your Business Together When Your Marriage Is Coming Apart
Divorce is one of the toughest times in life to make rational decisions, like maintaining the family business because it is in everyone's best interest.
Real Estate
Rent or Sell? What to Do When You Leave Your Home.
Here are seven questions to ask yourself when you make this life-changing transition.
Family
8 Financial Tips for Single Parents Facing the Holidays
Is your child pulling on your heartstrings, begging for that special toy or trip? What you should do is plan.
Personal Finance
Personal Finance Tips for Those Couples Who Live Together But Aren't Married
The rules are different for individuals who choose to cohabitate, but the bottom line is both need to be protected.
Money Management
7 Strategies for Helping Your Child Become Financially Independent
When your grown son or daughter lives with you, make sure that money management lessons are included.
Selling a Business
Know When and How to Sell Your Business
Experts say selling a business takes just as much thought and effort as starting it.
Loans
4 Steps to Keep Family Loans From Escalating Into Fisticuffs
Treat your family borrower the way a bank does a small business. Ask for a business plan.
Personal Finance
Have You Set Your Retirement Goals Yet?
Without plans for your golden years, you won't know how much money you'll need in your savings.
Financial Management
9 Signs of Financial Infidelity
Know what to look for in your spouse's behavior once you're sure you two are headed for splitsville.
Ready for Anything
5 Essential Tips for Financial Planning After Divorce
Splitting with your ex is traumatic enough. Don't let the money side stress you, as well.