Andres Lares
Managing Partner, Shapiro Negotiations Institute
Andres Lares is the managing partner at SNI. His multi-disciplinary and lingual skills broaden SNI’s ability to effectively teach and consult in a wide range of industries, languages and cultures.
Lares’ expertise is in deal coaching live negotiations for sports clients such as the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns, Milwaukee Brewers, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Brooklyn Nets. He also works in several capacities with clients across a wide range of industries – from developing online content to facilitating programs in real estate, advisory, media, banking and pharmaceutical.
Latest
One Negotiation Expert Shares the 4 Body Language Cues Every Entrepreneur Should Recognize
How to tell what someone is really thinking when words don't mean everything.
