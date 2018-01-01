Andrew Caravella

Guest Writer
Vice President of Global Partnerships, Sprout Social

Andrew Caravella is vice president of global partnerships at Sprout Social, a leading provider of social media engagement, advocacy and analytics solutions for business. Find him on Twitter: @andrewcaravella.

 

 

 

Small Business Strong: How to Effectively Take a Stand on Social Media
Social Media Tips

Small Business Strong: How to Effectively Take a Stand on Social Media

Listen before speaking out, and prepare your people in advance for dealing with controversy.
7 min read
From Overtime to Real Time: SB51 Social Strategies Brands Can Use Every Day
Social Media Marketing

From Overtime to Real Time: SB51 Social Strategies Brands Can Use Every Day

Inspired by Super Bowl marketing magic, here are three strategies brands should employ year-round to find success on social media.
5 min read
Ones to Watch: 12 Athletes Show Us How It's Done on Social
Río 2016

Ones to Watch: 12 Athletes Show Us How It's Done on Social

These athletes have some medal-worthy social media feeds.
10 min read
3 Tips to Improve Your Instagram Strategy
Instagram Marketing

3 Tips to Improve Your Instagram Strategy

As Instagram comes alive, brands need more than a quick crop and wash strategy.
5 min read
