Andrew Forman
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Givz
Andrew Forman is the co-founder and CEO of Givz. Prior to Givz, he spent six years in investment banking and was the treasurer of a nonprofit organization. He holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA in mathematics and economics from Hamilton College.
Donations Over Discounts for Building Long-Term Customers
The temptation to slash prices to see those beloved new sale notifications is real, but what if there was another way to create new action while staying sustainable?
