Andrew Gazdecki

CEO of BiznessApps
Andrew Gazdecki is the founder and CEO of BiznessApps

More From Andrew Gazdecki

9 Key Mobile Technology Trends for 2017 (Infographic)
Mobile Technology

9 Key Mobile Technology Trends for 2017 (Infographic)

What's your mobile strategy to grow your small business?
5 min read
How to Pitch Apps to Small Businesses
Apps

How to Pitch Apps to Small Businesses

The answer is simple, you are not pitching a mobile app, you are pitching business growth delivered through mobile.
5 min read
How to Set Up 'Google My Business' for Your Small Business
Small Businesses

How to Set Up 'Google My Business' for Your Small Business

One of the most important aspects of a small business is getting found by new customers.
5 min read
6 Ways Mobile Apps Can Benefit Events
Events

6 Ways Mobile Apps Can Benefit Events

Content is essential for building buzz about your event.
7 min read
Will Mobile Apps Change How We Interact With Ecommerce Websites?
Mobile Apps

Will Mobile Apps Change How We Interact With Ecommerce Websites?

With online shopping reshaping people's buying habits, here is how to integrate mobile apps.
7 min read
4 Keys to Making the Best First Impression
First Impressions

4 Keys to Making the Best First Impression

Lean in, keep your eyes wide and act engaged.
3 min read
How to Overcome Your Fear of Selling
Ready for Anything

How to Overcome Your Fear of Selling

Selling is a critical part of every business's success.
5 min read
3 Ways Small Businesses Can Profit from Local Outreach
Community

3 Ways Small Businesses Can Profit from Local Outreach

Developing a community outreach program is an excellent way to gain local traction and enhance visibility without breaking the bank.
3 min read
7 Roles Every Startup Founder Must Learn to Play
Startups

7 Roles Every Startup Founder Must Learn to Play

An entrepreneur needs to be a jack of all trades.
4 min read
12 Apps to Help Ease Anxiety
Mobile Apps

12 Apps to Help Ease Anxiety

Struggling with anxiety? These apps can help you get things under control.
3 min read
8 Ways Customer Service Affects Your Business's Bottom Line
Customer Service

8 Ways Customer Service Affects Your Business's Bottom Line

High-quality customer service is essential to a growing or established company's bottom line.
4 min read
5 Steps to Stay Out of the Spam Folder
Email

5 Steps to Stay Out of the Spam Folder

By segmenting your emails effectively, you can reduce unsubscribe rates, avoid the spam folder and drive higher traffic to your site.
3 min read
3 Common Misconceptions About Marketing Your Business
Marketing

3 Common Misconceptions About Marketing Your Business

You can easily start your own mobile app company, but how can you go about gathering and retaining leads?
2 min read
8 Tips To Avoid Customers Falling Asleep Reading Your Blog
Blogging

8 Tips To Avoid Customers Falling Asleep Reading Your Blog

Making your blog header interesting and encouraging further reading is the first key.
5 min read
4 Rules For Converting Leads into Sales
Ready for Anything

4 Rules For Converting Leads into Sales

In all this war of marketing, the only way to survive is by optimizing your leads and maximizing the profit out of them.
5 min read
