Andrew Murtagh

Andrew Murtagh

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Director, Field Clinical Affairs

Andrew Murtagh works in the medical device industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in bioengineering, an MBA and a post-grad certificate in philosophy. Outside of work, he is a USA Hockey Level 4 Advanced Coach and holds a blue belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

https://medium.com/@andrewmurtagh

Follow Andrew Murtagh on Social

Latest

Leadership

What Shockingly Successful Sports Teams Can Remind Us About Leadership

Only a missional, team-first culture authentically lived out by leaders who truly value synergy will amplify a whole larger than the sum of its parts.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like