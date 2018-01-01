Andrew Newberg and Mark Robert Waldman

Andrew Newberg, M.D., is the new director of research at the Myrna Brind Center for Integrative Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Medical College and a pioneer of the new interdisciplinary field of neurotheology. Mark Robert Waldman is adjunct faculty at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, where he teaches leadership, neuroscience, communication, and ethics. He is a personal development coach and the author of 12 books.

More From Andrew Newberg and Mark Robert Waldman

How to Start Conversations That Make Instant Connections
Leadership

How to Start Conversations That Make Instant Connections

Follow these 12 steps to become a better communicator and build productive business relationships.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.