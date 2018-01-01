Andrew Newberg and Mark Robert Waldman

Andrew Newberg, M.D., is the new director of research at the Myrna Brind Center for Integrative Medicine at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Medical College and a pioneer of the new interdisciplinary field of neurotheology. Mark Robert Waldman is adjunct faculty at Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, where he teaches leadership, neuroscience, communication, and ethics. He is a personal development coach and the author of 12 books.