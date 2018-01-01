Andy Craig and Dave Yewman

Growth Strategies
Why Dumbing Down Your Message Isn't Dumb
Often executives think its impressive to spew out jargon, technical words and high-level chatter. But often, people miss the point and the message.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.