CEO of Act-On Software

Andy MacMillan is CEO of Act-On Software, a marketing automation provider.

A Company's First CEO Has a Hard Job, But What About the Second?
A Company's First CEO Has a Hard Job, But What About the Second?

"The early bird gets the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese." Which do you want: the worm or the cheese?
Disruption in the C-Suite
Disruption in the C-Suite

Today's CMO typically has more responsibility and influence than ever and is likely to have stronger ties across the organization.
All I Really Need To Know About Business I Learned as a 12-Year-Old Disc Jockey
All I Really Need To Know About Business I Learned as a 12-Year-Old Disc Jockey

Those early days spinning records provided a sound business foundation for an entrepreneur to use later in life.
This CEO's Must-Do Meeting: Dinner With the Family
This CEO's Must-Do Meeting: Dinner With the Family

A little bit of flex with your schedule and a lot of firmness with yourself makes it possible. And what's possible can become traditional.
