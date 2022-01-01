Signing out of account, Standby...
Angela Shurina
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Coach
Angela Shurina is a nutritionist, performance coach, digital nomad, speaker and thought leader. Originally from Russia, she currently lives between London and Mexico. She's working on scaling a focused brain-nutrition and lifestyle coaching program, designed for Moonshot entrepreneurs and teams.
Latest
Eat These 3 Breakfast Foods to Improve Your Focus
What to eat for breakfast to increase the production of neurotransmitters (chemicals produced in the brain) essential for focus.
