Aniket Deb

Celebrating Father's Day
Father's Day

Celebrating Father's Day

Father's Day stands out as the Day when you talk to your father and tell him how special he is to you.
3 min read
Tax Holiday: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Out To Finance Ministry In Favour Of Startups
Taxes

Tax Holiday: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Out To Finance Ministry In Favour Of Startups

This initiative certainly seems promising.
3 min read
Feeling Unsafe? Press The Safety Button
Safety app

Feeling Unsafe? Press The Safety Button

The tech-savvy community, however, has fortunately been working on quite a few safety apps that people have found useful. Here are some smartphone apps you can use.
5 min read
Digital Empowerment For All: Is India Ready To Push The Envelope?
Digital Disruption

Digital Empowerment For All: Is India Ready To Push The Envelope?

To empower the marginalized communities in India with easy access to digital tools, a wave has already taken off.
4 min read
5 Learnings From Entrepreneurial Journey of Elon Musk
Lessons

5 Learnings From Entrepreneurial Journey of Elon Musk

Elon is the founder of two of the most revolutionary companies everTesla Motors and SpaceX.
6 min read
5 Things That Will Help You To Deal With Your Entrepreneurial Duties
Entrepreneurial Leadership

5 Things That Will Help You To Deal With Your Entrepreneurial Duties

Here are some requisite traits distinguishing innovators.
4 min read
Romance is so much like entrepreneurship. No?
Love

Romance is so much like entrepreneurship. No?

Nothing teaches you life lessons any better than being in love.
4 min read
5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Team Building From Harry Potter
Startup Tips

5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Team Building From Harry Potter

Building a startup is nothing short of creating magic. So why not have a team full of witches and wizards, sharing the same wavelength as you?
4 min read
Startups: New Year Resolutions
New Year's Resolution

Startups: New Year Resolutions

Two cents on the resolutions a startup can adopt.
4 min read
Indian Startup Ecosystem has come of age
Government and Startup

Indian Startup Ecosystem has come of age

"Startup-osphere," is the new phenomena gripping the nation.
5 min read
Adopt lean startup model to boost output
Lean Startups

Adopt lean startup model to boost output

One of the most important learnings from the lean startup movement is the concept of "Minimum Viable Product".
5 min read
5 Tips to make your workplace more engaging
Workplaces

5 Tips to make your workplace more engaging

Attracting and retaining exceptional talent with limited resources, is a herculean task sometimes.
4 min read
Harnessing social media and technology to empower SMEs
Social Media Business Growth

Harnessing social media and technology to empower SMEs

If your content starts trending, your business thrives!
5 min read
Startup ecosystem is all about assisting one another
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Startup ecosystem is all about assisting one another

Bizongo believes startup niche can have its own nexus, where growth is not solely dependent on indifferent government policies.
4 min read
5 questions to avoid while interviewing for a startup position
Startup Tips

5 questions to avoid while interviewing for a startup position

A set of confused questions being asked repeatedly turned out to be an amusing experience!
5 min read
