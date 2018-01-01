Aniket Deb

Father's Day
Celebrating Father's Day
Father's Day stands out as the Day when you talk to your father and tell him how special he is to you.
Taxes
Tax Holiday: Nirmala Sitharaman Reaches Out To Finance Ministry In Favour Of Startups
This initiative certainly seems promising.
Safety app
Feeling Unsafe? Press The Safety Button
The tech-savvy community, however, has fortunately been working on quite a few safety apps that people have found useful. Here are some smartphone apps you can use.
Digital Disruption
Digital Empowerment For All: Is India Ready To Push The Envelope?
To empower the marginalized communities in India with easy access to digital tools, a wave has already taken off.
Lessons
5 Learnings From Entrepreneurial Journey of Elon Musk
Elon is the founder of two of the most revolutionary companies everTesla Motors and SpaceX.
Entrepreneurial Leadership
5 Things That Will Help You To Deal With Your Entrepreneurial Duties
Here are some requisite traits distinguishing innovators.
Love
Romance is so much like entrepreneurship. No?
Nothing teaches you life lessons any better than being in love.
Startup Tips
5 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn About Team Building From Harry Potter
Building a startup is nothing short of creating magic. So why not have a team full of witches and wizards, sharing the same wavelength as you?
New Year's Resolution
Startups: New Year Resolutions
Two cents on the resolutions a startup can adopt.
Government and Startup
Indian Startup Ecosystem has come of age
"Startup-osphere," is the new phenomena gripping the nation.
Lean Startups
Adopt lean startup model to boost output
One of the most important learnings from the lean startup movement is the concept of "Minimum Viable Product".
Workplaces
5 Tips to make your workplace more engaging
Attracting and retaining exceptional talent with limited resources, is a herculean task sometimes.
Social Media Business Growth
Harnessing social media and technology to empower SMEs
If your content starts trending, your business thrives!
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
Startup ecosystem is all about assisting one another
Bizongo believes startup niche can have its own nexus, where growth is not solely dependent on indifferent government policies.
Startup Tips
5 questions to avoid while interviewing for a startup position
A set of confused questions being asked repeatedly turned out to be an amusing experience!