Anjani Kumar Agarwal

Anjani Kumar Agarwal

CEO, Agarwal Packers and Movers, DRS Group

More From Anjani Kumar Agarwal

Shifting Home During COVID Times? Here's What You Should Know
Logistics

Shifting Home During COVID Times? Here's What You Should Know

Even as millions across the country get used to the work from home trend, the need for a more comfortable home relocation is growing in demand
4 min read