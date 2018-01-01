Anka Wittenberg

Workplace Diversity
3 Ways to Build a Diverse Team of Lifelong Employees
Homogenous companies, often unconsciously, are driving away the talent they need.
Workplace Diversity
Why It's Still So Difficult to Hire a Diverse Team
The biggest barrier to corporate diversity might be you.
Leadership
3 Ways to Be a Diversity Role Model
Don't look for a role model, become the role model your business deserves.
Company Culture
3 Ways to Simplify Your Company Culture and Build Trust
Resolving to simplify your company culture is a great first step toward meeting your 2016 goals.
Women in Business
Hold the Testosterone: Must a Woman Behave Like a Man to Succeed?
Here are four tips for being your 'authentic' self.
Confidence
7 Ways to Help Boost Your Confidence at Work
Increase your confidence with small steps to ensure you shine in your leadership position
Leadership Qualities
The Business Impact of Authentic Leadership
"Be yourself" has new meaning in today's workplace culture; make sure you practice it.
Workplace Diversity
4 Ways to Embrace Diversity for Workplace Success
Organizations and individuals who welcome and make use of the ever-more diverse workforce will realize significant competitive advantage.