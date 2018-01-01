Anka Wittenberg

Guest Writer
Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at SAP
Anka Wittenberg, inspired by purposeful leadership, is Senior Vice President and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer at SAP. Follow her on LinkedIn and Twitter at @WittenbergAnka.

3 Ways to Build a Diverse Team of Lifelong Employees
Workplace Diversity

3 Ways to Build a Diverse Team of Lifelong Employees

Homogenous companies, often unconsciously, are driving away the talent they need.
5 min read
Why It's Still So Difficult to Hire a Diverse Team
Workplace Diversity

Why It's Still So Difficult to Hire a Diverse Team

The biggest barrier to corporate diversity might be you.
6 min read
3 Ways to Be a Diversity Role Model
Leadership

3 Ways to Be a Diversity Role Model

Don't look for a role model, become the role model your business deserves.
6 min read
3 Ways to Simplify Your Company Culture and Build Trust
Company Culture

3 Ways to Simplify Your Company Culture and Build Trust

Resolving to simplify your company culture is a great first step toward meeting your 2016 goals.
6 min read
Hold the Testosterone: Must a Woman Behave Like a Man to Succeed?
Women in Business

Hold the Testosterone: Must a Woman Behave Like a Man to Succeed?

Here are four tips for being your 'authentic' self.
5 min read
7 Ways to Help Boost Your Confidence at Work
Confidence

7 Ways to Help Boost Your Confidence at Work

Increase your confidence with small steps to ensure you shine in your leadership position
4 min read
The Business Impact of Authentic Leadership
Leadership Qualities

The Business Impact of Authentic Leadership

"Be yourself" has new meaning in today's workplace culture; make sure you practice it.
5 min read
4 Ways to Embrace Diversity for Workplace Success
Workplace Diversity

4 Ways to Embrace Diversity for Workplace Success

Organizations and individuals who welcome and make use of the ever-more diverse workforce will realize significant competitive advantage.
4 min read
