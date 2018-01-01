Ankush Mahajan

Ankush works as a senior digital marketer and e-commerce consultant at FATbit Technologies, one of India’s leading custom web design/development & start-up friendly e-commerce solutions company. His expertise lies in branding and formulating marketing strategies for business of a number of industries. He has been active in online marketing services for past 5 years.
Starting a Business
How to Enter in the Online Rental Industry: Rental Business Ideas
The online rental industries like car rental, equipment rental, property renting, book renting, etc. are growing unprecedentedly all over the world & gaining popularity among the users
E-commerce
How a 'Sidepreneur' Can Start an E-commerce Business Successfully?
If you keep these basic things in mind you would be able to start an e-commerce business successfully and create the perfect exit plan from your 9 to 5 job
SEO Tips
5 SEO Mistakes that People are Still Doing in 2018
Search Engine optimisation increase the traffic on your website and we are going to explain how
Business Growth
Five Tactics Followed by Global Companies for Business Growth
There are many tactics and practices that businesses can undertake to bring growth.
Online Reputation Management
Effective Ways of Building a Positive Online Reputation for Your Brand
The most complex and abstract aspect of building your online reputation is the public perception and reviews and it is also one of the most important
Marketing
How to Stimulate a High-Converting Marketing Sales Funnel
If you want to be in the market race and stay relevant, you have to build, refine, test and fully optimize your marketing growth funnel
Digital Marketing
Digital Marketing in 2018: Advanced Strategies and Tips for Best Results
While investing in paid advertisement, choose the platform carefully and understand where your audience is more active
E-commerce
How Multivendor Model Solves Challenges Faced by Standalone E-commerce Stores
Single vendor (or standalone e-commerce) stores, by their very nature, remain limited to a single market or niche
Online Marketing
#7 Reasons Your Business Needs Strong Social Media Presence
Facebook's Sponsored Posts and Twitter's Marketing Campaigns are two of the most popular ways to market your products and services
Digital Marketing Strategy
How Start-ups Should Approach Digital Marketing to Survive This Cut-Throat Competition
A common mistake that start-ups do is to wait for marketing until the product is completely ready
Online Reputation Management
It is Time to Build Your Personal Online Reputation
Your online presence can overshadow your resume's achievements if there is a negative result with your name on the web
SEO
Future of SEO: How SEO Will Shape Up in 2017
Just remember that "Every site is different and every niche is different". So before you jump in content marketing, define your goals and choose the channels carefully.
Travel Businesses
The Untapped Area of Travel Ecommerce - Best Way to Enter This Highly Competitive Sector
The success of these marketplaces has also inspired a surprisingly large number of start-ups to try to replicate the model within the tours and activities sector.