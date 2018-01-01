Guest Writer

CEO of All The Write Moves/Anna David Coaching

Anna David is the NY Times bestselling author of two novels and four non-fiction books about addiction, recovery and relationships. She’s been published in The New York Times, Time, The LA Times, Vanity Fair, Playboy, Vice and Women’s Health, among many others and has appeared repeatedly on The Today Show, Hannity, Attack of the Show, Dr. Drew, Red Eye, The Talk and numerous other programs on Fox News, NBC, CBS, MTV, VH1 and E!. She speaks at colleges across the country about relationships, addiction writing and recovery. Through her All The Write Moves program, she runs writing and performing workshops and coaches writers through the process of publishing essays and selling their book proposals.